The North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild plans to host its 2022 Quilt Show at the West Monroe Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a drawing for a raffle quilt, “Backroads USA,” designed by guild member Cathy Poe, with tickets at $1 each.

Winner need not be present to win.

In addition to the raffle quilt, there will be raffle baskets, a vendors’ mall, demonstrations, and door prizes.

A special group of featured quilts also will be presented.

Admission from ages 9 to 79 is $7; all others free.

