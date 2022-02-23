Quilt show planned for this weekend Feb 23, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild plans to host its 2022 Quilt Show at the West Monroe Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.There will be a drawing for a raffle quilt, “Backroads USA,” designed by guild member Cathy Poe, with tickets at $1 each.Winner need not be present to win. In addition to the raffle quilt, there will be raffle baskets, a vendors’ mall, demonstrations, and door prizes.A special group of featured quilts also will be presented.Admission from ages 9 to 79 is $7; all others free. 