Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum, will welcome Carolyn Smith-Williams on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a “Quilted Historical” exhibit.
Carolyn Smith-Williams, born in Strong, AR. Attended Gardner High School in Strong. She is an Alumni of AM&N in Pine Bluff, AR. She is retired from the United States Navy. In 1999 she founded The Quilted History, an organization dedicated for the sole purpose of educating everyone that she could about the history of people of color.
She created a traveling exhibit of artifacts and historical items found on the very land that her ancestors were slaves on and well as historical items from northern LA. The Quilted Historical has traveled across the United States and is highly acclaimed and recommended as a must-see exhibit by those individuals who have had the opportunity to view this powerful and moving exhibit. From family slave documents, shackles and items made by slaves are all a part of this exhibit. Carolyn tells the history of how quilts were used to send messages along the Underground railroad and as the personal quest of her family journey to freedom. She shares her family belief that theirs and her faith has been and still is the reason for their arrival thus far.
NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum is located at 1051 Chennault Park Drive, Monroe, LA 71203. Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Admission to the NLDAAHM is $5 for adults 18 and over and $3 for students and senior citizens.
School groups are welcome and encouraged to make reservations by calling 318-342-8889. Group rates are available.
