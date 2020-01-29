Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led demonstration on Saturday, Feb. 1, of crafting prehistoric-styled pottery similar to the pieces which the Native Americans fashioned more than 3,500 years ago.
The event will begin with the demonstration at 10:30 a.m., followed by an opportunity for visitors to make their own pottery. The program will end at noon, so participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and enjoy the rest of their day touring the site.
Attendees can try their hand at creating items such as figurines, decorated artistic objects, coiled clay pots, and clay pipes - inspired by those that have been excavated from the site.
All of the clay and other materials needed for making this primitive pottery will be provided, so no special equipment is required except your hands and creativity. It is recommended to wear or bring appropriate clothes for working with potentially messy clay.
The admission fee is $4. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.
Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577.
