Gene Stewart, a lifelong musician whose career has spanned across 70 years, is set to be honored this weekend with a marker on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail.
The trail marker unveiling is planned for Saturday, March 25 at the Downtown Rayville courthouse square at 12 p.m. There is expected to be live performances after the unveiling.
“We are honored to include the legendary Gene Stewart on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail,” said Music Trail Director Doyle Jeter.
Jeter also is the founder of Enoch’s Pub and Café in Monroe.
Stewart was born in Carthage, Miss., but moved to Rayville at the age of four. From a family of tenant farmers in Richland Parish, he worked alongside his parents in cotton and cornfields.
Music became Stewart’s passion at an early age. He began writing music, singing and playing guitar at 12-years-old on the farm with his mother and cousins.
In high school, Stewart formed his first band, Gene Stewart and the Country Rebels. The band soon became regulars at the Twin City Jamboree in West Monroe, and the Auction Barn in Delhi where he worked with Elvis’ guitar player and lifelong friend, James Burton.
The roots of rockabilly in the area are often accredited to Stewart’s music.
Right out of high school, Stewart joined the U.S. Army but continued to play in bands at Fort Hood and in Germany. His gigs backing Clyde “Barefoot” Chesser were billed as “Rollicking rock and roll shows.”
Returning home from the service, Stewart reformed the Country Rebels. The band opened for Jerry Lee Lewis at the Twin City Jamboree, was featured at Delta Village in Tallulah and played shows at several festivals and clubs throughout the region.
Stewart has recorded seven albums including multiple regional hits.
Stewart’s recording of “Rub It In” with Camaro Records became an instant hit. Other artists have since recorded the song, but Stewart was the first to do so.
In 1975, Stewart’s song “Face of an Angel” was the most requested hit on country radio in the region. He also recorded a popular song, “It’s Not Much but It’s Home,” about Rayville.
At the same time, Stewart worked at the U.S. Post Office in Rayville. He retired after 42 years as postmaster. Stewart later became a realtor and broker as well as a member of the Rayville Chamber of Commerce.
Stewart continued to make music alongside his other career pursuits. He played in venues all over the south, served as a mentor to hundreds of aspiring musicians and is considered an inspiration to many.
Looking back on his accomplishments, Stewart said that it was too hard to pinpoint a single highlight in his career.
“I don’t think that there’s any one thing,” Stewart said when asked about a career moment that stuck out to him. “But I’m one happy person. It’s always good when you’re in the music business to be recognized especially this recognition in my hometown of Rayville.”
