Republicans gathered at the West Monroe Convention Center on January 6 for the first monthly meeting of the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club of the new year. Newly installed President Misti Cordell welcomed the large group while noting that additional tables were needed to accommodate the crowd. “That is a good problem and one that we can always handle. Please continue to attend and invite guests to join our organization.”
Guest speaker, Dianne Abraham, wife of Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D. updated the audience on recent federal legislation and she shared her personal experiences during the holidays in Washington, DC. Her presentation was both enlightening and entertaining.
OPWRC meets at noon on the first Monday of each month. The lunch buffet opens at 11:30 AM and meetings are open to the public. Dues are $35 annually. Men may join as Associate Members. Membership is restricted to those voters who are registered with the Republican Party.
