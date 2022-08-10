The University of Louisiana-Monroe plans to host the ribbon cutting of its new student union building, The Hub, at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at the corner of University Avenue and Northeast Drive on campus. All are invited to attend the celebration and tour the facility.
Ribbon cutting for ULM’s new student union planned for Aug. 12
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- High school coaches and players talk shop at 7th annual Pigskin Preview
- The Morning Drive unveils West Monroe Elite 11
- IMPACT PLAYER: Fobbs-White earns Neville's new No. 7 with heartfelt letter
- Tougher school attendance policies in place this year
- IMPACT PLAYER: Sterlington's Barr looks to take the lid off again in 2022
- Sealed record raises specter of collusion
- Obituaries published August 4, 2022
- Candidates vie for School Board districts
- World series tournaments bring in some $1.8 million to parish
- West Monroe man arrested on suspicion of stalking
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
During the Trump administration, the liberal media always tried to discount any positive new… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council voted on Tuesday to pay an additional $1,386,770 to Dixie Overland C… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Green, an environmental nonprofit, awarded community volunteers and leaders last we… Read more
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s pre-dawn raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago h… Read more
Democrats who passed the Schumer-Manchin bill on Sunday voted to raise drug costs and health… Read more
The University of Louisiana-Monroe plans to host the ribbon cutting of its new student union… Read more
TRINITY STEVENSON, a Monroe native and 2021 Wossman High School graduate, serves as a yeoman… Read more
The Northeast Louisiana African American Heritage Museum plans to host its “Your Museum Care… Read more
THE NEON Hatchell’s sign outside of Hatchell Building & Lofts in downtown West Monroe, h… Read more
Richard Sylvester of West Monroe graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolita… Read more
Terry Nguyen of Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe, was awarded last month the Hospital Pharmacist… Read more
Shannon Cherry of West Monroe was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the Un… Read more
THE LOUISIANA Pharmacists Association presented scholarships to Kylie Michot and Collin Stri… Read more
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
Uicorn farts.” Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
As Christians, we have no choice about the soil on which we sow. We do not even get to choos… Read more
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
The future will look very different with new technology touching our lives in ways we cannot… Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: There’s much more going on this summer than just unrelenting heat. Jim commen… Read more
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
Insofar as vaccine passports go, Louisiana higher education remains largely stuck on stupid … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe City School Board member Rick Saulsberry was unable to stand for re-election because … Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.