Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash recently announced plans to host a LifeShare blood drive at its Monroe location (1715 Louisville Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and at its West Monroe location (120 Well Road) on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The LifeShare Mobile will set up in the Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash parking lot and accept donations during each event. Participants are asked to set appointments online with LifeShare: October 3rd, donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/216342 and October 10th, donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/216342.
Participants will be given FREE The Works Car Washes by Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube and Wash and “Grateful” t-shirts by LifeShare for donating. According to LifeShare, about 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One blood donation, approximately one pint of blood, can save up to three lives.
“When Hurricane Laura devastated our area, we knew LifeShare would need assistance in restoring their blood supply reserves,” said Matt Talbert, General Manager of Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash. “Donating blood can make a life changing difference to the person who receives it.”
For more information, go to lifeshare.org or call (318) 322-4445.
LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees.
LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.
Founded in 1985, Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube and Wash maintains a grassroots presence with community groups and charities.
Its “Wash Cars. Raise Funds.” program continues to create opportunities for local organizations to raise funds for their respective causes.
Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube and Wash operates three locations in Monroe, West Monroe and Ruston.
