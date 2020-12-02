Ridge Avenue Baptist Church will dedicate a Prayer Park, located at 126 Splane Drive, West Monroe on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
The park is being dedicated to the memory of Elsie Webb, a former church member and resident of West Monroe. The park consists of a tree covered area, with more than 30 benches, a gathering platform, a large cross and a fountain. It is open to the public.
When completed the park will be landscaped with shrubs commonly growing in this area.
During the services, there will be prayer for our public servants, first responders, and our nation. The dedication will be held outside in the park, allowing the local community to attend.
In addition to West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton, several local pastors are participating in the ceremonies: Dr. Kevin Stewart, Pastor McClendon Baptist Church; Dr. Woods Watson, First West Baptist Church; Pastor John Russell, II, Greater New Antioch Baptist Church; Pastor Alvin Rosenow, Mission Bautista Christo El Rey; and Elder W. C. Hatten, Jr., West Monroe Primitive Baptist Church.
Dr. Jim Wolfe is pastor of Ridge Avenue.
