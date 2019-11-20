In appreciation for the degree which led to a 43-year career, the Cindy and Dennis Rogers Endowed Scholarship in Social Work has been established at the University of Louisiana Monroe.
Cindy Rogers was the special guest at a recent press conference to announce the scholarship. Her husband Dennis died in May 2019. The scholarship was created with a $50,000 donation from the couple and a matching $10,000 gift from the ULM Foundation.
Cindy holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from ULM and Dennis was also an alumnus. Cindy is a member of the ULM Foundation Board of Directors and serves as vice chair of the development committee. She is president of the Kitty DeGree Foundation, which recently provided $50,000 for a neuromuscular lab at ULM.
President Nick J. Bruno, Jr., Ph.D., thanked Cindy for their financial and personal investment in ULM.
“I offer my thanks to Cindy and Dennis for their contribution, but more importantly, their involvement with the university. Dennis was an amazingly kind man and loved ULM. Cindy is always there if I need her. They understand the importance of this university and have given freely of their resources and time to help our students reach their goals,” Bruno said.
Cindy’s career started in social work and transitioned into leadership roles with St. Francis Medical Center and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health Systems in Baton Rouge. She said it all began at ULM and continued through the guidance of a professor who took a special interest in her, the late Eris J. Ginn.
Pamela Higgins Saulsberry, Ph.D., director of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Social Work Program coordinator in the College of Business and Social Sciences, said the Rogers’ scholarship would help secure the futures of social work majors at ULM.
“Because of the generosity of Cindy Rogers and her late husband Dennis, the ULM Social Work Program will now be able to connect students with the most important resource that they need to finish their education and that is monetary,” Saulsberry said.
