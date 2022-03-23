Stephanie Patton, a West Monroe native, Past-President of the Rotary Club of Leland, was recently named a 2022 Rotary District 6820 “Women in Rotary” Champions of Change.
She was honored for her exceptional and trailblazing social, community, and organizational change efforts.
Rotary District 6820’s 7th Annual “Women in Rotary” celebration and awards event was held March 8, 2022, at the Country Club of Jackson, Miss., with a packed house of 190 attendees who enjoyed fellowship, friendship, and a rousing good time.
Past District Governor Barbara Travis started the event in 2016 and hosted Dr. Sylvia Whitlock, the first female Rotary Club President, as keynote speaker. Each year, the celebration has continued to grow as it highlights female Rotarians’ outstanding leadership and accomplishments throughout the District.
“In my wildest dreams, I would never have imagined how big this event would become. I’m overwhelmed and humbled at the ongoing support from our clubs, the business community, and partnering non-profit organizations. Together, we rock,” said Barbara Travis.
Patton is currently the Executive Director of Health System Development for Delta Health System. She is responsible for activities that advance the creation and growth of a region-wide health system in the Mississippi Delta. She is also the Editor/Publisher of The Leland Progress weekly newspaper in Leland, Miss.
Originally from West Monroe, Patton currently lives in Leland with her husband, Kenner Patton. After his own successful 21-year career at Southern Living magazine, he is now the Facilities and Communications Manager at Delta Research and Extension Center, a division of Mississippi State University. Kenner is currently the President-Elect for the Rotary Club of Leland.
