Faith UMC in West Monroe plans to host a Summer Market & Church Wide Rummage Sale on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors will be both outside & inside.
While the statewide mask mandate has been lifted, there are still community members who are hesitant to completely return to a pre-COVID-19 normal. The church plans to respect the wishes of such community members by asking patrons to observe social distancing restrictions.
Vendors will be spaced out & the public will be invited inside in groups.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Rev. Shelley Hill at (318) 282-4839.
