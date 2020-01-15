Johnny Armstrong of Ruston, will be reading from his novel “Shadowshine” at the Ouachita Parish Library in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
The reading will take place at the library’s West Monroe branch on Cypress Street.
After hearing Armstrong read from “Shadowshine” at a publishing gala in Toronto, Canada, K. R. Wilson, author of An Idea about My Dead Uncle, Winner of the 2018 Guernica Prize For Literary Fiction, remarked: “I had the extra pleasure of hearing the author read from [“Shadowshine”] ... If you get that chance, take it.”
“Shadowshine” has received numerous positive reviews from both fans and contemporaries. Latimore Smith, Conservation Scientist, The Nature Conservancy and Recipient of the 2018 Environmental Law Institute National Wetlands Award for Conservation and Restoration, said, “From the very imaginative mind of a razor-sharp observer of wild and human nature springs this enchanting novel about the journey of the forest-folk, endearing woodland animals imbued with the innate wisdom to truly know themselves...”
