Greg Scallan recently joined Cross Keys Bank as a Senior Vice President. Scallan is located in the West Monroe branch and serves as a Commercial Lender.
Scallan has over 35 years of experience in the banking industry primarily in the commercial loan areas of the bank. Scallan also owned and operated a local real estate title company for 10 years. Through his work experience he has gained knowledge of the financial needs of businesses and real estate markets in the area. He enjoys using this knowledge to assist customers in achieving financial success.
He graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in 1986 with a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance and Real Estate. He also graduated from Leadership Ouachita in 1994.
Scallan lives in Calhoun and is married to Jane and they have three beautiful daughters and four beautiful grandchildren.
He has served as a United Way Loaned Executive, Past President of the Louisiana Rippers Fastpitch Association, Past Executive VP for Dixie Youth Baseball/Softball, President of Louisiana Business Loans, and Board Member and past Treasurer of the Ouachita Council on Aging.
