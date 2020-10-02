School of Construction Management receives $250K gift

The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Construction Management received one of its most generous donations to date from the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and Contractor’s Educational Trust Fund with a check for $250,000 presented to the ULM Foundation on Sept. 24.
Since 2014, LSLBC/CETF has contributed more than $750,000 for program development, facilities, and equipment to the SCM. With this gift, the amount exceeds $1 million.
ULM President Ronald Berry, Ph.D., former Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences, credited the LSLBC/CETF for new technology and improved SCM facilities.
“The improvements to our facilities and classrooms would not have been possible without the contractors’ leadership and support. They have become a model for the rest of the university when it comes to industry partnerships. Their commitment and support has made a huge difference for our construction management program,” said Berry.
The LSLBC/CETF is committed to providing ULM students, faculty, and staff with the tools needed to produce the country’s finest construction management graduates.
“Contractors told us they wanted a world class construction graduate. To help us meet their needs, they have invested in our program for many years. In addition to their financial support, we thank them for their encouragement which has inspired us all to do more,” said Berry.
Vic Weston representing the LSLBC/CETF said the organization is dedicated to investing in education.
“These contractors are stepping up to the plate, and they are putting their money into education,” Weston said.
The investment pays off in the caliber of ULM Construction Management graduates.
“What Ed Brayton sends us upon graduation is where we are going. It has improved the industry so much. We keep reinforcing and working with universities,” Weston said.
Thanking the LSLBC/CETF were Peggy Dean, Ph.D., Interim Dean of CBSS, and Ed Brayton, Ph.D., ULM Endowed Chair for the Contractor’s Education Trust Fund and director of the School of Construction Management, and the ULM SOCM Industry Advisory Council.
Special guests included Sen. Francis Thompson, Michael McDuff, Executive Director of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, Ken Naquin, CEO of the Louisiana Association General Contractors, and Andrew Barber, President of the ULM School of Construction Management Industry Advisory Council.
