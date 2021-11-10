The 34th annual Scouting for Food Drive for the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana kicked off this past weekend after the local Boy Scouts of America dropped off empty bags to be filled with food at homes in neighborhoods across the region.
Residents can fill the bags with nonperishable food items and place them outside their door by 8 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13 to be picked up by the Boy Scouts.
The Scouting for Food Drive is the largest single day food drive in the region and is in its 34th year. Over the years, the drive has collected hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to serve those in need in our region.
If you don’t receive a bag, you can still participate by dropping off non-perishable food at either of the following locations on Saturday, Nov. 13, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Food Bank of NELA – 4600 Central Ave, Monroe and at Christ Church - 208 Lincoln St, West Monroe.
You can also support the Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts by making a secure, online donation at foodbanknela.org/donate.
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana distributed over 7-million pounds of food to our neighbors struggling with hunger in Northeast Louisiana last year. The Food Bank serves over 30,000 people every month.
The most critical food items in need this year are for high protein, canned food items. These include canned meats, peanut butter, canned beans, beef stews and other similar food items. Vegetables, fruits and other canned foods are welcome as well. We ask that individuals please do not include perishable, breakable items, or baby food.
