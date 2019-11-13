The Septieme Club monthly meeting was at the West Monroe Senior Center.
Guest speaker was Samantha Luttrell from the OWL Center of Ruston, a non-profit affiliate of the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services.
This facility focuses on youth with Autism, ADHD, Downs Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Traumatic Brain Injury and more. We were able to purchase jellies made from fruit grown there.
Members attending were Camille Adair, Liz Billings. Barbara Chelette, Bonnie Crowe, Freda Crowell, Sandra Dufrene, Yvette Frantom, Anne Mcduffie, Judy McIntosh, Donna Payne, Anne Pittard , Shirley Rogers, Marilyn Soignier, Darlene Tippen, Bobbie Sue Weeks, Dee Welch, Glenda Wilhite and Harryette Winn.
