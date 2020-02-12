The Septieme Club meeting was held in the home of Amanda Barry.
Gail Sumrall was the guest speaker. She told attendees about the First West Thrift Store and what a service it is to the community.
Refreshments were served.
Members present were: Barbara Chelette, Bonnie Crowe, Marilyn Soignier, Dee Welch, Darlene Tippen, Linda Hobson, Shirley Rogers, Sandy Dufrene, Donna Payne, Kathy Pippin, Susan Spears, Yvette Frantom, Bobbie Weeks, Ann Pittard, Freda Crowell, Ann Mcduffie, Amanda Barry, Linda Titus and Gloria Daniel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.