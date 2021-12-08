Sheriff’s Office seeks to hire OCC nurses Dec 8, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications to fill vacancies at the Ouachita Correctional Center for its nursing staff.Minimum requirements include a License Practical Nurse certification and the applicant must be willing to work shift work with alternating weekends off.Benefits include competitive salary, paid health insurance for the employee, retirement plan, paid vacation and a paid continuing education program. If you are interested in this rewarding career, visit www.opso.net , click the employment tab and download the application.Once completed, return it to Human Resources at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office in the Courthouse Annex building.For an overview of the OCC Nursing responsibilities and interviews with current staff, visit the link for the video: (Must be signed into Facebook to view the link): https://fb.watch/1OG43gq6ah 