The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce together with the City of West Monroe encourages locals to shop at local retailers and help make the 10th annual Small Business Saturday a big success.
Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held Saturday, Nov. 30, during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. This campaign, sponsored by American Express, helps to bring communities together in support of their favorite small businesses. Every dollar spent at a small business in the U. S. approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.
“Along with American Express, we know small businesses are the core of our local economy.” said Lila Strode, President of the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage you to give the gift of local!”
In addition, the WMWO Chamber is proud to announce Santa’s Sweepstakes Scavenger Hunt. Shoppers can win prizes for the whole family provided by participating Chamber members. Simply pick up a passport at the WMWO Chamber office and participating Chamber members. Visit the businesses listed and return your completed passport to enter to win Santa’s Sweepstakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.