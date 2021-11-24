The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce along with the City of West Monroe present Shop West Santa Hunt, a holiday shopping scavenger hunt beginning this weekend designed to encourage the public to shop at locally-owned small businesses.
The activity will launch on Shop Small Saturday, an annual American shopping holiday, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27.
The scavenger hunt will run until the contest drawing date on Thursday, December 16.
“The city of West Monroe is proud to partner with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce to present the Shop West Santa Hunt and Shop Small Saturday,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “Shopping in local businesses is a critical way to support the economy. With nationwide shipping issues causing delays with product deliveries, shopping locally has never been more important.”
Around 80 small businesses in the West Monroe area will be participating in the Shop West Santa Hunt. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win thousands of dollars of prizes from dozens of local merchants and a grand prize of $250 from sponsor Origin Bank. The public can enter the Shop West Santa Hunt by visiting participating locations, scanning the Santa Hunt QR code, and completing the short contact form for that location. Each completed contact form scanned per location will count as one entry, so people can enter numerous times by visiting multiple small businesses.
“The Chamber encourages our entire community to help spread the news of the Santa Hunt,” said Kristopher Kelley Communication Director, WMWO Chamber. “Each holiday purchase is a vote you are casting for the kind of community you want.”
Shop Small Saturday is an American shopping holiday sponsored by American Express that is held during one of the busiest shopping times of the year. The campaign is organized to encourage communities to support small businesses. Every dollar spent at a small business in the U. S. about 67 cents stays in the local community.
