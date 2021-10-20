After a long summer and still reeling from the pandemic restrictions, members of the Monroe Garden Club couldn’t wait to gather for the organization’s annual Silver Tea.
This highly anticipated occasion was held to support the club’s new beautification grants initiative and to honor its newest members. Honored were Nancy Adams, Sandra Banks, Connie Chelette, Linda Dorries, Penny Hakim, Laura Hassell, Susan Husted, Kerri James, Ashley Kirk, Sylvia Loftin, Nancy Lowery, Donna Luse, Vada Montgomery, Susan Ouchley, Deborah Pritchard, Margaret Pruitt, Lloyd Smith, Jada Banks Taylor, and Amanda Wooten.
These new members will begin immediately working for beautification and conservations efforts supported by the MGC.
Bayou DeSiard Country Club’s poolside pavilion was the perfect setting for this early Autumn event.
Upon arrival, the ladies were greeted by stunning fall arrangements from the entry gates and steps on into the pavilion. Traditional elements including many varieties of pumpkins with magnolia leaves, ferns, and okra pods for color and texture contrast were used in creative ways.
There were several mass arrangements that caught everyone’s eye. These featured roses, lilies, chrysanthemums, and iris — all in seasonal colors — and were created by Annetta Hill. Diane Paschall created lovely wreaths on the iron gates, Debbie Luffey arranged the outdoor vignettes, and Darlene Smith decorated the fireplace mantle indoors. There were additional small arrangements centered on each table, all created by past MGC president, Kay Prince.
The ladies called between 3 and 5 in the afternoon, and spent much-needed time relaxing, talking, and sharing news. The buffet table featured a variety of delicious temptations all served on antique silver shared by members for the occasion.
Included were traditional cucumber tea sandwiches, cheese puffs, bacon-wrapped dates, mini quesadillas, brie with an assortment of crackers and fruit, coconut chicken, eclairs, and chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons. Coffee, tea, and Bourbon Slush completed the offering.
Beverly Sivils and Annetta Hill co-chaired the event, aided by an excellent hostess committee including Carolyn Myrick, Nerissa Bryant, Rosemary Ewing, Diane Paschall, Sue McGinn, and Kathy Hart. Working closely with the committee were Debbie Luffey (MGC 1st VP) and Darlene Smith (MGC 2nd VP).
