Every person who has ever lived faces the same problems. They are sin, death and the grave.
This has truly come to light over the past months as we face a deadly virus.
The Christian has a hope that cannot be taken away because of who Jesus is and what He did.
Read what the Bible says.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16 AV)
“For he hath made him [to be] sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21 AV)
“Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:” (John 11:25 AV)
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6 AV)
Jesus conquered sin, death and the grave. Because He lives we live with Him forever in Heaven saved from an eternal Hell when we repent of sin and give our all to Jesus.
It is more than just saying words. It is a life lived by His grace, power and love. We gladly live for Him who died for us.
Jesus is alive! Ask Him to live in and through you.
Easter services April 12th will be streamed live on the Highland Baptist Church Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.