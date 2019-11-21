Take a pair of tube socks and use them to make your own moccasins from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Poverty Ppoint World Heritage Site.
This program, for children age 6-12 years of age, will be held under the picnic pavilion. We will supply the socks and trim, while you supply the creative ideas. Design the colors to go on your moccasins or put ribbon on them. Take advantage of this family day at Poverty Point World Heritage Site and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy while visiting the site.
The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.
Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. PPWHS is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
