The University of Louisiana Monroe changed Toni Corso’s life.
Today, she is changing lives half a world away in Daejeon, South Korea.
Corso, an Honors Program student with a degree in political science from ULM (2020), teaches English as a second language at two middle schools in Daejeon.
In addition to traditional hours teaching in the classroom, this spirited young woman has embraced a humanitarian role in Korea as “a volunteer for a nonprofit organization that helps rescue North Korean defectors and give them the resources needed to adjust to their new life of freedom.”
South Louisiana
to South Korea
As a teen in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish, Corso became enamored with Korean, teaching herself to write the Hangul system (like the English alphabet) with 24 basic letters and 27 complex letters, and speaking and reading the East Asian language.
At ULM, she seized the opportunity to study abroad her senior fall semester as an exchange student at Hanbat National University in Daejeon. Since 2012, ULM and Hanbat have had an exchange program.
“After experiencing the beauty of the culture and traditions there, I immediately knew I had to go back as soon as possible. I know it’s where I am meant to be in this current chapter of my life,” Corso said.
Corso said ULM prepared her for the exchange program by giving her “all the necessary tools to prepare for this new, life-changing opportunity and ambition to build up a more globalized perspective on life. And, because I want to do work with the Seoul Embassy in the future, my political science courses definitely gave me more knowledge to do so as well.”
Corso credited two professors with providing her the instruction and insight needed for her South Korean journey, Joshua Stockley, Ph.D., professor and director of political science and the Honors Program, and Leigh Hersey, Ph.D., assistant professor and coordinator of political science.
“Toni exemplifies how pursuing an honors and political science degree from ULM is not merely a theoretical exercise; rather, a practical one with the power to effect positive change in the world. I am so very proud of Toni and the difference she has made, is currently making, and will continue to make in the future,” Stockley said.
“They assisted me by not only furthering my political science education but by also helping out tremendously with my senior honors thesis on the North Korean regime, completed in May of 2020,” she said.
“I am so excited that Toni has been able to fulfill her dream of living and teaching in Korea. She radiates joy and positivity and is sensitive to other people’s needs. As a student, she continually strived to achieve her best while also encouraging her classmates to do the same,” Hersey said.
Language, learning
and life
Corso’s knowledge of Korean can at times be hindered by some of the nuances in any language, which can lead to puzzled looks from coworkers and students.
“Most of the time, I’m able to communicate about basic things with ease effectively. But I’ll admit, sometimes it is rather difficult to partake in some of the more advanced topics in the workplace,” she said.
Corso loves seeing her students break through to understand and speak their second language.
“The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the progress and growth of my students from day one to where their language skills are now,” she said. “The fact that I’m able to assist in their English-speaking confidence is something I don’t take for granted at all.”
“School life here is definitely much more different. The motivation and work ethic of the Korean citizens and students here are unmatched,” she said.
Equally as satisfying as teaching is Corso’s helping people who have fled North Korea and the rule of dictator Kim Jong-un.
“The most rewarding part of my volunteer service is the chance to make an impact and spread positivity and cultural knowledge to former North Korean citizens,” Corso said.
People beyond politics
Teaching and volunteering have given Corso a unique perspective on the differences between the two Koreas, especially through the eyes of an American.
“I think oftentimes Americans forget there is an entire world out there from us that offers so much more,” she said.
“I would encourage people to make a greater effort in understanding the difference between the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea). I think there are so many misconceptions about the two countries and just how completely different they are,” she said.
“I also hope one day people can realize the beautiful, rich culture of North Korea and understand that they are human beings, not just chess pieces in a political discussion about regimes,” Corso added.
To ULM students vacillating on career choices, Corso offers simple advice: “Follow passion over income, hands down. So many times, I see my friends stuck in career paths that make them absolutely miserable,” she said.
“One of the most important parts of life’s journey is not only finding out what you want to do but more specifically what you’re not so interested in. I think it’s important to narrow down your passion and desires in that way and keep chasing after any endeavor,” Corso said.
