The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is holding their 4th Annual Spread the Love area-wide peanut butter drive to benefit food insecure children, adults and seniors in the 12-parish region they serve. Hunger is a big issue in our community, with over 69,000 people in Northeast Louisiana struggling to put food on the table for their families. That includes 21,760 children who face hunger. Peanut butter is a much needed staple at Food Banks as it is a protein-packed food that kids and adults love.
Each year, the Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive helps the Food Bank provide thousands of jars of peanut butter to people facing hunger in the 12 Parish region they serve. In 2019, over 4,000 pounds of peanut butter was donated by members of the community, and the Food Bank hopes to exceed 5,000 pounds in 2020.
Members of the community are encouraged to donate peanut butter in plastic jars, or monetary funds to the Food Bank by Tuesday, March 31st. Donations of peanut butter can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8-4 at the Food Bank’s distribution center located at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe. Monetary donations can be made at www.foodbanknela.org, in person, or by calling 318-322-3567.
Please Note:
• As plastic is more durable and safe to store than glass, the Food Bank appreciates your donations of only plastic jars of peanut butter.
• All nut butters and substitutes are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.