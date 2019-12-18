A special tradition that began in 1963 continues today at St. Francis Medical Center. Once again this year, the St. Francis Auxiliary is presenting a handmade Christmas stocking to each family of babies born at St. Francis during the month of December.
The stockings are 25 inches in length and are designed so parents can place their infant in the stocking as they leave to go home. St. Francis volunteers begin collecting the materials in August so the stockings are ready for the December babies. Members of the Auxiliary involved in this St. Francis tradition consider this program one of their favorites and a labor of love for the newborn’s family. It is estimated that by the end of this year, over 9,700 Christmas stockings will have been presented since the tradition began 56 years ago.
St. Francis Medical Center is a not-for-profit 359-bed medical center in Monroe, with nearly 1,800 team members. With an acute-care hospital, freestanding outpatient center, 19 outpatient clinics, and nearly 350 physician partners, St. Francis Medical Center provides comprehensive healthcare services for a variety of medical and surgical specialties.
