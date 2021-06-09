St. Francis Medical Center recently earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for its new graduate medical education (GME) program to help attract, train and retain physicians in northeastern Louisiana.
ACGME is an independent organization that sets and monitors the professional educational standards for preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care to all Americans. St. Francis received the initial accreditation to become a sponsoring institution for GME.
“Offering graduate medical education at St. Francis Medical Center is a significant milestone for both the hospital and Northeast Louisiana,” said Chief Medical Officer Thomas Gullatt, MD, who serves as the hospital's designated institutional official to ACGME. “We appreciate the dedication of the team that has been working to ensure our program meets ACGME standards. We will focus on providing innovative training and experience for medical residents while continuing the provision of high-quality care for patients in our community.”
With ACGME accreditation, St. Francis can begin pursuing a 36-month internal medicine residency program. Once approved, St. Francis will participate in the National Resident Matching Program, also known as The Match. The Match is an independent organization that provides an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors.
The pursuit of offering a GME program at St. Francis has been in partnership with the local medical school, the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), whose mission is to prepare community-focused physicians to meet the needs of rural and medically underserved populations.
Research shows that physicians tend to stay and practice medicine where they train, which is why having a GME program is a critical opportunity to bring the brightest and most talented doctors to Monroe, Louisiana. The St. Francis GME Program will also positively impact the quality of life in the entire region through economic and workforce development and improved access to healthcare.
