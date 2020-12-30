St. Francis Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ grade in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
“To have received this national recognition from Leapfrog of being one of the safest hospitals in the nation in the spring of 2020 and now again in the fall 2020 report makes us extremely proud,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “Our outstanding physicians and dedicated team members are the hands and heart of our ministry. They work hard each day to deliver high quality, safe care with compassion. Our team will never stop working to enhance patient safety measures on behalf of those we serve, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition affirms we are doing the right things for our patients and our community.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for St. Francis Medical Center. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate your putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
St. Francis Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ grade when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020 on Monday, Dec.14.
