St. Francis Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes St. Francis’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Earning this national recognition for the fourth consecutive reporting period is the result of dedicated efforts from our team members and physicians to improve all processes preventing infection and protecting our patients from harm,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “Being one of the safest hospitals in the country is yet another example of our commitment to our community and our mission.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of St. Francis Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
