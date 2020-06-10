Beginning earlier this week, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe started to allow limited visitation for patients.
Visitation of patients, who are not COVID positive or being ruled out for COVID, will be limited to one visitor (18 years or older) per day.
“As our ministry continues to respond to COVID-19, patient and team member safety remains our highest priority,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “Working closely with our physicians and clinical teams, we are now at a point where we can resume limited visitation within strict guidelines. We recognize the importance of in-person support while recovering in the hospital. The unprecedented decision to restrict visitation was made to protect our community and especially the medical teams who must be available to care for you throughout this pandemic.”
Visitation Guidelines:
• Visitation of patients will be limited to one visitor (18 years or older).
• Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
• Visitors will be screened for symptoms daily and will receive a wristband with the current date that must be worn for the duration of their visit.
We strongly recommend people who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, lung or heart disease or are older than 70 do not visit patients in our facilities for their own protection.
Exceptions
to the Visitor Policy:
• Patients who are confirmed COVID-19 or are persons under investigation (PUI): No visitors will be permitted, except for end of life situations.
• Surgery and Procedures: Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one designated visitor who will be permitted to assist with the arrival, registration, and the post-operative process if needed.
• Emergency Department: One visitor (18 years or older) is allowed during a patient’s emergency department stay.
• OB/Labor & Delivery: One visitor (18 years or older) is allowed during a patient’s stay.
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU): One parent or legal guardian for one hour per day between the hours of 10 am - 6 pm.
• Pediatrics: one parent or legal guardian will be allowed to stay with the child throughout their stay.
• Outpatient Appointments: Patients may have one visitor to accompany them during their appointment if assistance is needed.
• Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF): patients in our SNF unit are not allowed visitors at this time.
All visitors will be screened daily for symptoms, including fever, cough or other respiratory illnesses, sore throat, loss of smell, diarrhea and more.
For more information, go online to stfran.com..
