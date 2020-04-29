As a show of support and solidarity, St. Francis Medical Center encourages the community to #LightTheWay for healthcare heroes and essential workers by illuminating a light on their home each night.
“We’ve experienced outstanding support from our community and know there are many others who wanted to show gratitude for those on the frontline. There’s no simpler way than shining a light for those who continue to show up every day and serve our communities. We want these workers who come and go from work during dark hours, to see their paths are lit,” said Kristin Wolkart, President. “We know that even through this trying time, darkness cannot overcome light.”
#LightTheWay can be as easy as turning on a porch light in front of your home, putting electric candles in the window, or even hanging Christmas lights around the house or in trees.
Join St. Francis Medical Center in being a beacon of light in the community as we #LightTheWay for the frontline. Share your photos of how you and your family are participating with the #LightTheWay hashtag on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
