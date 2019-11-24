The St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church is opening its kitchen to the community on Wednesday, November 27 starting at 3 p.m. until supplies last. The church will be serving Thanksgiving dinner prepared by its members to feed anyone in the community who desires to fellowship and have a home-cooked meal. The goal is to feed 100 people and ultimately have those served stay and fellowship through prayer and its Mid-Week Service at 6 p.m.
Pastor DeRon Talley said the church is targeting those families in the south West Monroe communities such as West Heights, Siegle, Brownsville and Bawcomville areas.
“We understand these are our opportunity zones to serve families who are in the need of hospitality, healing, and hope,” Pastor Talley said. “We extend our church home and hearts to the single-parent families, low-income families, and other disadvantaged individuals in our community.”
St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church is located at 206 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292. Free transportation is available to families who need a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.