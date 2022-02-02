The 41st broadcast of North Louisiana’s St. Jude Radiothon is scheduled from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 9-10 on Ruston station Z107.5.
Online donations can be made at that time through a link on the home page of Z107.5 radio station or by calling 1-800-787-5288.
In related side events, in-person donations will be taken at both the Ruston Walmart Supercenter and Super 1 Foods.
The Ruston-based Zeta Rho chapter of the service group Epsilon Sigma Alpha co-sponsors the event, which last year raised more than $76,000 in contributions for the Memphis, Tennessee, hospital that specializes in treating catastrophic childhood diseases.
Radiothon Chair Nancy Darland said, “The hospital can’t stay open without donations. We ask that you please consider supporting the 2022 radiothon. Last year, in the midst of COVID, more than $76,000 was raised. Let’s make it even more this year. Your gift could truly help save a life. Help us to bring St. Jude founder Danny Thomas’ dream to fruition – that no child should die in the dawn of life.”
The hospital treats approximately 8,600 patients annually, with operating costs totaling about $2.8 million daily. About 75% of that comes from public contributions.
Currently, St. Jude is treating more than 800 active patients from Louisiana. No family is ever billed for treatment, travel, meals or lodging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.