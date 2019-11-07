Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church will hold their St Martin’s Day Festival on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their church hall at 2011 Forsythe Ave. in Monroe.
Admission is free for all, and those who attend will be able to learn about St Martin of Tours (397 A.D.), a patron saint of France and a powerful and loving intercessor for her offspring of Louisiana, for whom the Festival is named, as well as some of the other saints Louisiana’s parishes are named for, Louisiana’s French Christian heritage in general, and more.
There will be music native to Louisiana and France to listen to, as well as a little native Louisiana food to eat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.