The 2021 St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, presented by Centric Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, March 13 at Kiroli Park in West Monroe.
The event is hosted by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and Kiroli Park Foundation. The St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free for the public and park admission has been generously sponsored by Totally Tumbling. Following Covid guidance, social distancing and masks are encouraged during the event.
The festivities will include live music and entertainment presented by Music City Studios and Strauss Little Theater.
Bring the whole family for St. Paddy’s Day arts and crafts, games, and so much more! Free green lemonade and additional food items will be for sale. The Bicycle Parade is open to adults, children and pets and is a non-motorized parade that can include bicycles, scooters, wagons, strollers, etc.
The parade lines up at 1 PM and will begin shortly afterwards. Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated adult, children and pets.
For more information about the St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.