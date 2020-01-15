Pete Carr Pro Rodeo will present the Stampede at the Ike on Jan. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. nightly at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.
Over the years, Pete Carr’s Pro Rodeo has been recognized as one of the top rodeo producers in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association.
Carr has been nominated for the prestigious honor of Stock Contractor of the Year and many of his horses and bulls have been selected to perform at the ProRodeo’s grand finale, the Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo in December each year.
West Monroe is the first stop on the Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Tour each year.
Fresh from announcing the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this year, Andy Stewart, from Monroe, LA brings the most up to date information on the contestants and the stock.
With 24 years experience and averaging 160 performances a year Andy gives fans the details to make the rodeo fun.
A rodeo wouldn’t be the same without the rodeo clowns and this year we are proud to welcome Cody Sosebee to the Stampede at the Ike. Sosebee got into clowning by accident but found his niche.
While it is the bullfighters job to protect the cowboys, it’s the barrel man’s primary job to entertain the crowd. It’s a job that Sosebee takes very seriously.
Each night prior to the rodeo there will be an Autograph signing with two rodeo queens.
Miss Cheyenne Benoit — Miss Rodeo Louisiana 2019 — is from small town DeQuincy in southwest Louisiana. She is 22 years old and a graduate of McNeese State University.
Benoit has rodeoed all her life but likes to focus on barrel racing and breakaway roping. During the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, she competed for Miss Rodeo America representing the great Pelican State.
Miss Jessica Mauser — Miss Crossett 2019 PRCA Rodeo Queen — is the daughter of Brian and Wanda Mauser. Mauser currently resides in Branson, Missouri, where is a performer for The Dolly Parton Stampede.
Tickets are on sale now at Patton’s Western Wear in Ruston, J & H Boots and Jeans in West Monroe, the Ike Hamilton Expo Center and online at www.dirtroadtickets.com/events/stampede-at-the-ike.
Tickets are $6 for Children 4 to 10 / $15 for Adults in advance and $20 at the gate.
