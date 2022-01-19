Cody DeMoss of nearby Heflin supposedly rode his last bronc at the National Finals Rodeo in December.
That’s no reason to quit being a cowboy. He is one of more than 225 contestants who are set to compete at the Stampede at the Ike, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.
The main difference for DeMoss is that he’s entered in team roping, proving full well that he’s a talented individual on the back of a horse. At 41 years of age, he’s a 14-time NFR qualifier who has finished second in the world standings five times.
“The good thing about this rodeo is that you’re liable to get some big names,” said Buckshot Sims, the production supervisor of the rodeo for Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, the Dallas-based stock contractor that also serves as the producer of the Stampede at the Ike. “There are rodeos going on this time of year in Louisiana at Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria, so this is a good time for these cowboys to get tuned up.
“If you’re a cowboy and could go to something like this to get your groove back, then that sets you up for the big winter rodeos that are coming up. The last thing you want to do is go to one of those big ones and not have been anywhere.”
Of course, a big piece of the puzzle comes with everything Pete Carr Pro Rodeo has to offer. The Carr team is known for having some of the greatest animals in ProRodeo. In fact, owner Pete Carr just invested in several other animals over the last 45 days to expand his herd of bucking horses.
“The thing I like about Pete is that his herd of bucking animals is deep,” Sims said. “The fans in West Monroe are going to see some outstanding up-and-coming future stars in ProRodeo.
“Pete’s had several horses that have been named bucking horse of the year, and there’s a good chance that the ones we see at this rodeo will be right up there with all the other ones. He’s got a great breeding program, so I think the future is bright for this rodeo and all the others that use Pete Carr.”
The great bucking livestock is just a piece of the overall pie that comes with a Carr-produced event. The crew of dedicated professionals works together to make sure each performance is a showcase of true Western competition and family friendly entertainment. It’s a situation that can be dicey for some outfits, but the Carr crew makes it happen with ease … at least it looks that way.
“What you don’t see behind the scenes are people busting their tails to make the performance seem flawless,” Sims said. “Pete’s got a crew of incredible people, and it starts with Pete and Billy Jones (the firm’s general manager). From there down to the guys working in the back pens, it’s a professional outfit. That’s what makes each rodeo Pete does so good.”
After COVID forced the rodeo’s cancellation a year ago, everyone in northern Louisiana is ready to kick start the new year with family friendly entertainment.
“I think a lot of people missed us having this rodeo last year,” Sims said. “I think we’re going to see a good crowd, and they’re going to enjoy this rodeo.
“This is going to be a good time for those cowboys that have taken time off to get themselves tuned up before they head off to some of the bigger rodeos that are coming along real soon. With Pete putting on this rodeo, it’s going to be a great show.”
That includes rodeo entertainer Cody Sosebee of Charleston, Arkansas, who has been the clown and barrelman inside the Ike Hamilton Expo Center before. He’ll work with ProRodeo announcer Andy Stewart of nearby Colliston, Louisiana, who has been selected to call the action at the NFR. Together, they make up a strong team to help entertain the crowd.
“I love when Andy and Cody work together,” Sims said. “You can tell they genuinely like each other, and it makes the whole production come off strong. It’s going to make this rodeo even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.