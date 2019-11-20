The town of Sterlington plans to hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sterlington Town Hall.
Santa Claus will be on site to take pictures.
Cookies and hot chocolate will be offered.
Tree decorating and letters to Santa are among the activities for children.
