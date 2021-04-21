Anna Stilinovic and Brandon Breard will exchange wedding vows at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Orleans. Fr. Tom Stehlik will officiate the wedding mass.
Anna Marie Stilinovic, a resident of St. Louis, Mo., is the daughter of Judy Ann Stilinovic and Steven Richard Stilinovic of St. Louis. Her grandparents are Yvonne Stilinovic and the late Richard Stilinovic, and the late Genevieve Lauer and Cletus Lauer of Saint Louis. She graduated from Cor Jesu Academy, St. Louis in 2012 and the University of Arkansas in 2015. She later graduated from the Saint Louis University Physician Assistant Program in 2018. She is a member of Chi Omega.
Brandon Chapman Armand Breard, a resident of Monroe, is the son of Ann and Chap Breard of Monroe. He is the grandson of Armand and Travis Breard, Beverly Jarrell and the late Cecil Palmer Jarrell Jr. of Monroe. He graduated from St. Frederick High School in 2012, the University of Arkansas in 2016 and Louisiana State University Dental School in 2020. He is a member of Kappa Sigma.
