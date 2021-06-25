Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has partnered with Rated E, LLC to host the inaugural “Stop the Violence Bike Ride” on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub Music Hall in Monroe.
H.D. Foy, the owner of Rated E LLC, created the event as a way to show the youth “we care about them.”
“If you consider yourself a leader, you have to take control of a situation and be the pioneer of something positive,” Foy said. “Some of the youth have negative leaders and negative influences around them. This event will show our youth it’s okay to be influenced with positivity.”
The event will feature live music with DJ Worm, vendors, yoga, and special guest speakers who will share messages of hope, peace, and more.
NEDHSA’s department of prevention and wellness will lead the yoga session, provide information for the participants and speak during the event about how social factors shape mental health that leads to violence.
NEDHSA’s vision is to build a unified region where individuals are thriving and reaching their full potential, and events such as this help move the authority closer to fulfill it.
The event is also supported and sponsored by: The Hub Music Hall, Vascular Anesthesia Associates, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc, It’s my Passion Dance Co., Walmart, Manning Law Firm, Parhms Law Firm, Senator Katrina Jackson, 103.1 Now FM, True Releaf CBD/Hemp Store, 360 Nutrition, and Isaiah’s Vision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.