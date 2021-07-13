The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana plans to launch the StoryWalk on Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Chemin-A-Haut State Park Kids Trail in Bastrop.
The Children’s Coalition in partnership with Chemin-A-Haut Park created the StoryWalk inside of an updated Kids Trail at the state park. Visitors will enjoy strolling along the path while following an engaging story combining physical, nature, and literacy opportunities. Communihealth services and Morehouse General Hospital also sponsored materials to provide additional activities for families.
StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.
