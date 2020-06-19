Strauss Theatre Center in Monroe plans to hold its annual meeting for members on Monday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the theatre center’s lobby.
Members can call the theatre’s box office at (318) 323-6681 or email boxofficemanager@strausstheatre.com to obtain instructions on attending the meeting through teleconferencing instead of attending in person.
