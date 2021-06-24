The annual meeting of the membership of Strauss Theatre Center will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, in the lobby of the Strauss Playhouse at 1300 Lamy Lane in Monroe.
All members are encouraged to attend.
In addition to a presentation concerning the exciting upcoming season, a financial report and other business to come to the membership, the following report will be given by the Nominating Committee composed of board members Terri Cunningham, Craig Henry and Denis O’Leary.
It is recommended that Bob Chambless be elected to serve another year on the board of directors.
It is recommended that Christal Winfield-Wheeler be elected to serve an additional three-year term on the board of directors with her term to expire on June 30, 2024. It is recommended that the following persons be elected to the board of directors with their terms ending on June 30, 2024: Cassey Bernstein, Scott Frick, Taylor Michiels, Tanya Taylor Pesek, Everett Tolbird, Ross Slacks, and Megan Wilkins.
Rotating off the board are Terri Cunningham and Dennis O’Leary, each having served two three-year terms; and Bobbye Legan and Craig Henry, each having served one three-year term. Many thanks to them for their service.
Following the Annual Meeting beginning at 7 p.m., the theatre will have its Christopher Awards, celebrating the past two seasons.
