Strauss Theatre Center begins membership drive

Strauss Theater Center in Monroe recently began its 91st season membership drive, inviting area residents to become patrons of the theatre's upcoming slate of shows.The productions scheduled for the theatre's 91st season includes "Annie Get Your Gun," "Hamlett," "Always Patsy Cline...," "Arsenic and Old Lace," and "The Wedding Singer." An early bird discount is in effect until June 30.You can sign up online at strausstc.com or call the box office at (318) 323-6681. 