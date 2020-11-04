Strauss Theatre Center’s theatrical production of “Tuna Does Vegas” opens Nov. 12 and runs through Nov. 15.
Showtimes are at 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be limited seating capacity in light of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Tuna Does Vegas” balances as both an affectionate comment on small town life and attitudes as well as hilarious satire of the same. The eclectic band of citizens that make up Tuna, Texas are portrayed by only two actors, making this send-up on life in rural American even more delightful as they depict all of the characters of Tuna- Men, women, as well as Vegas Showgirls, Elvis impersonators and more.
The cast includes Glenn Williams and Taylor Michiels. The production was directed by Scott Banks.
Live streaming is not available for “Tuna Does Vegas.”
