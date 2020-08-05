After a five-month hiatus, Strauss Theatre will raise the curtain again for its 89th consecutive season of live performing arts in northeast Louisiana.
The season will kick off virtually for a live, streamed performance of Belles on Sept. 19. Told in two acts and 39 phone calls, Belles visits six southern sisters who seek to bridge the physical and emotional distance between them via telephone.
“A crisis is nothing new to Strauss,” said Board President Bob Chambless. “We’ve survived floods and wars and we’ll thrive after this pandemic. The show must go on.”
Originally organized as Little Theatre of Monroe, Strauss was born out of the minds of devoted community members after the flood of 1927 delayed its first performance. In July 1932, the “Community Players” produced “The Whole Town’s Talking” at Valetti’s Motion Picture House.
“It’s taken a little improvisation, and the Board is so excited to offer two outdoor productions this fall at Kiroli Park,” said Danielle Kelley Tolbird, membership committee chair. “Creativity is our specialty.”
Patrons will have the option to watch four performances (“Million Dollar Quartet,” “Tuna Does Vegas”, “A Christmas Carol,” and “Whose Wives are They Anyway?”) in person at the Main Stage on Lamy Lane or via live stream.
“Safety of our cast, crew and patrons is of the utmost importance,” Chambless said. “More than anything, we are thankful for this community and its dedication to live theatre.”
Two musicals, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Legally Blonde the Musical,” will be presented, as permitted by state theatre guidelines.
Early bird membership prices are available for purchase until Sept. 15. Membership to the theatre includes seven shows in total. For details on membership levels and ticket prices, please visit http://strausstc.com/”strausstc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.