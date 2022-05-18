Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane in Monroe plans to hold its Annual Meeting for 2022 on Monday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the theatre.
Patrons and others from the public are invited to attend and share thoughts and suggestions for the theatre.
Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane in Monroe plans to hold its Annual Meeting for 2022 on Monday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the theatre.
Patrons and others from the public are invited to attend and share thoughts and suggestions for the theatre.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
To the victor go the spoils. District 2-3A Champions Sterlington racked up pitcher of the ye… Read more
The Neville baseball team captured all three top honors in District 2-4A. Read more
More than 200 members of the Monroe Garden Club gathered recently for their annual May lunch… Read more
Brett Robertson, a recent graduate of West Monroe High School, emerged this month as one of … Read more
Writer’s Note: It happens every year, without fail. After the doldrums of winter, the first … Read more
WILMINGTON, Delaware — President Joe Biden Jr., and First Lady Jill Biden, the ship sponsor,… Read more
Members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury could not agree earlier this week about whether t… Read more
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including simple assault on a police … Read more
The Monroe City School Board narrowly rejected a plan to spend some $2.4 million relocating … Read more
BATON ROUGE–The state House of Representatives’ Committee on Health and Welfare advanced two… Read more
Glenwood Regional Medical Center and the Woman’s Clinic each announced last week they were h… Read more
A suspect in the April 8 homicide of Torance Davis in the 700 block of Dunn Drive was taken … Read more
Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane in Monroe plans to hold its Annual Meeting for 2022 on M… Read more
The West Monroe Police Department plans to have several Occupant Protection checkpoints duri… Read more
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) recently joined more than 15 other Republican senators in int… Read more
A group of ULM students published work from a major class project in World Literature Today … Read more
BATON ROUGE — The state Senate Health and Welfare committee rejected a state House of Repres… Read more
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to spend some $776,000 in the southe… Read more
Monroe police took custody of a Monroe woman on two counts of manslaughter and aggravated ob… Read more
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.