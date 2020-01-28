Strauss to opens ‘Sound of MStrauss Theatre Center in Monroe plans to open the dinner theatre production of “The Sound of Murder” in February.
Show time is 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14-15 as well as on Feb. 21-22. Doors at the Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane open at 6 p.m. before each performance.
Catering is provided by Franks, and tickets are $50 a person.
To make reservations, call (318) 323-6681 or visit www.strausstc.com.
