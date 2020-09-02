Strauss Theatre in Monroe plans to stream its most recent theatrical production, “Belles,” online on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.
This is a free show to the theatre center’s members from last year and this year If not a member, ticket prices are $15 a person. Call the box office at (318) 323-6681 or email boxofficemanager@strausstheatre.com for more information about buying tickets and viewing the program.
“Belles” is a play in two acts and 39 phone calls, written by Mark Dunn. Director Terri Larson Cunningham said Belles is the first of its kind for Strauss.
“Most of our rehearsals were via Zoom and Facebook,” Cunningham said. “When we have met in person each cast member is socially distanced. We are breaking new ground and happy to do so to keep our beloved theatre alive.”
Belles takes place in the 1980’s and centers around the six “very Southern” Walker sisters dealing with unhappy childhood memories and an aging mother. Only the eldest sister still lives in Memphis, the others have ‘escaped’ to other parts of the country. More than physical distance, the sisters find themselves emotionally distanced as well.
“We have six of the area’s most talented actors breathing life into the characters,” Cunningham said. “Each has her own strengths and weaknesses and varying memories of a difficult childhood.”
The cast includes Jean Heartzog, Wendy Wilson, Moira O’Connor, Cassey Bernstein, Nicole Goode and Megan Wilkins. Stage Manager/Assistant is Taylor Michiels.
