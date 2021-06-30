The following street closures have been announced for the July 3 celebration taking place in downtown West Monroe.
The day will be filled with activities in the downtown area including food trucks, live music, and a fireworks display over the Ouachita River.
To accommodate these activities, the following street closures will be in effect on Saturday, July 3 at noon:
• Wood and Commerce Street
• Natchitoches and Commerce Street
The following street closures will be in effect on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m.:
• Endom Bridge – will close at 8 p.m. to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic
• Coleman at South 1st Street
• N. Riverfront at the railroad tracks
• North bound traffic on South Riverfront at Austin Street
Activities begin at 11 a.m. on July 3 with food trucks on Alley Park in downtown West Monroe.
Various musical acts will perform at various times during the day at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, J-Maxx, JAC’s Craft Smokehouse, and Trapp’s.
At 7 p.m., a free community street concert featuring Cowboy Mouth will take place on Commerce Street near Alley Park.
The concert is presented by Flying Heart Brewing & Pub.
A fireworks show will take place over the Ouachita River at 9 p.m.
The show is presented by Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group and is sponsored by the Cities of Monroe and West Monroe, Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Hamilton House Inn, Malmay & Associates, Spice & Tea Exchange of West Monroe and Vanguard Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.